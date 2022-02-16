Comparing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -5.72% -9.12% -0.99% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DocuSign and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 17.10 -$243.27 million ($0.58) -216.50 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DocuSign and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 1 7 9 0 2.47 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $248.56, suggesting a potential upside of 97.95%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.81, meaning that its share price is 481% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DocuSign beats Iveda Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

