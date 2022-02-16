Comparing Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) & SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset Espana Comunicacion 0 0 0 0 N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset Espana Comunicacion 21.92% 18.24% 11.76% SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset Espana Comunicacion $943.42 million 4.91 $204.16 million $0.76 18.09 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Mediaset Espana Comunicacion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Company Profile

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

