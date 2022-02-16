Comparing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and Forma Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of 20.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.24%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 387.44%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 5.44 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -3.53

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forma Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats SAB Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

