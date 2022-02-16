Compass Group (LON:CPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,823.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,823 ($24.67) and last traded at GBX 1,793 ($24.26), with a volume of 187234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,814.50 ($24.55).

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.27) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.73) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.45).

The stock has a market cap of £31.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,664.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,562.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.68), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($65,007.20).

About Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

