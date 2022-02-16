Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Computer Programs and Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $415.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

