Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) versus Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Financial Analysis

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -35.38% 26.10% 5.49% Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $858.20 million 1.98 -$52.42 million ($2.36) -3.09 Altex Industries $40,000.00 26.48 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

