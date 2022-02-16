Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 111,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,223. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.