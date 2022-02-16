Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 111,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,223. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Conduent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.