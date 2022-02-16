Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 38616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $995.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.92.
Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
