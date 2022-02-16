Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 38616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $995.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 1,362,661 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conduent by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 745,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

