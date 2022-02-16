Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conifer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 9,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

