Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.50. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 502,247 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38.

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

