Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

CLR stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

