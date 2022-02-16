Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 184,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.