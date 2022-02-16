Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

NYSE CLR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 26,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,431. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Continental Resources by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Continental Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 750.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

