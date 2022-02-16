Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,916,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.07% of Copart worth $681,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.