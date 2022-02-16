Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.89. 684,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,327,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMMC. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$769.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 167,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total value of C$644,670.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,118.85. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,202,547 shares in the company, valued at C$139,509,551.25.

Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

