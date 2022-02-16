Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CORT traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 1,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,288. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

