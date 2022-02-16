Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.63. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,648 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

