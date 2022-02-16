Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.63. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,648 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other news, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
