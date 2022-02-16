Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
