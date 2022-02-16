CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCard had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

NYSE CCRD traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,045. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CCRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.