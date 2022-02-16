Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 216,144 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 216,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $796.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

