Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

