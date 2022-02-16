Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

