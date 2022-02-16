Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,142 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after buying an additional 516,682 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVST. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

