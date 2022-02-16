Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AZZ by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

