Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,531 shares of company stock valued at $859,229. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

