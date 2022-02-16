Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
CRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,633. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
