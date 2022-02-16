CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

CorVel stock opened at $164.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.33. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

