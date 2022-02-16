Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $410,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $513.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

