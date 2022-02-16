Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in January

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

