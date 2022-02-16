Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 68.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

