Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,017 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

