Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $558,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $107,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

