Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

