CREDIT (CREDIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209,821.81

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. CREDIT has a market cap of $209,821.81 and approximately $34,779.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars.

