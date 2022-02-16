Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

