Credit Suisse AG Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

