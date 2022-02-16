Credit Suisse AG Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

