Credit Suisse AG Invests $2.76 Million in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of HAUZ stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

