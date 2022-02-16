Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,641 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 29.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

CYRX stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

