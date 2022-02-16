Credit Suisse AG Sells 790 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.