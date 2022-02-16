Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

In other news, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

