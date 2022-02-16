Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.
In other news, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
CCAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
