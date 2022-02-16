CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.99 and traded as low as C$4.98. CRH Medical shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 36,923 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99.
CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)
