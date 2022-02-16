CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 262.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 48,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

