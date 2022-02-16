CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.54% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

