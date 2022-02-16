CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $107.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.50% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.19. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,865,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

