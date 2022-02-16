Critical Contrast: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CNB Financial and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 27.09% 15.57% 1.13% Cambridge Bancorp 30.38% 13.10% 1.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Cambridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $213.03 million 2.13 $57.71 million $3.16 8.52 Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.45 $54.02 million $7.67 11.50

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CNB Financial pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

