Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROMF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
