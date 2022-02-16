Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLDF opened at $9.00 on Monday. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

