Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,465 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

CLR opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

